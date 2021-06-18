Cross atop mid-Michigan church struck by lightning, destroyed again

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A cross at the top of the First Congregational Church in Charlotte was struck by lightning Friday morning and fell from the top of the building.

The Charlotte Fire Department said they were called to the church around 7:30 a.m. because there was smoke coming from the peak of the building after it was struck by lightning.

There was a small fire but firefighters were able to quickly put it out. No one was hurt, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

The only real damage to the structure was the cross.

Oddly enough, this is not the first time this cross has been struck by lightning. About 25 years ago, a wooden cross in the same location was struck by lightning, church officials said.















Photos courtesy of Charlotte Fire Department

The storm that swept through mid-Michigan Friday morning also reportedly led to a house in Williamstone, east of Lansing, being struck by lightning and catching fire.