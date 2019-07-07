Crews seek drowning victim in lake near Mecosta

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man drowned in a Mecosta County lake on Saturday, but they couldn’t immediately find his body.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Round Lake in Morton Township, west of the city of Mecosta.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said that a 68-year-old man jumped off a pontoon and never came back up.

The Dive Team tried to find him, but couldn’t. The sheriff’s office said searchers would be back out on the water Sunday morning looking for the man.

The man’s name wasn’t released early Sunday.