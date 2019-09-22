Crews search for missing boater near Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Mason County say they’re searching for a missing man along the water Saturday.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to Hamlin Lake near Ludington.

Authorities say two people fallen overboard in a fishing boat. One woman was rescued by other boaters in the lake, but a 54-year-old man is still missing.

Deputies say the man is not a Mason County resident.

A command center has been established at Wilson Hill Park in Ludington.

The park is closed until further notice while crews search for him.