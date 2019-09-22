Crews search for missing boater near Ludington

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic mason county sheriffs office_1520474620124.JPG.jpg

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Mason County say they’re searching for a missing man along the water Saturday.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to Hamlin Lake near Ludington.

Authorities say two people fallen overboard in a fishing boat. One woman was rescued by other boaters in the lake, but a 54-year-old man is still missing.

Deputies say the man is not a Mason County resident.

A command center has been established at Wilson Hill Park in Ludington.

The park is closed until further notice while crews search for him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 