Crews contain wildfire near Grayling

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Grayling area on May 21, 2020.

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some residents were briefly told to evacuate their homes Thursday while crews battled a wildfire east of Grayling.

The fire was burning in the area of Stephan Bridge Road and M-72 in Grayling Township.

Authorities told residents to evacuate around 7:15 p.m. By shortly after 9 p.m., they were told they could go back home because the fire had been contained.

Crawford County Emergency Management warned smoke would remain. It said the Department of Natural Resources would been keeping an eye on the situation.