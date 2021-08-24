Crews battle small aircraft fire on Lansing airport runway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters were battling a small fire on the runway of Capital Regional International Airport near Lansing Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the fire started after a small commuter plane crashed.

A viewer of WLNS-TV, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, sent video of the plane crash before crews arrived on scene.

The Lansing Fire Department provided an update on Facebook saying all passengers are OK and were able to evacuate before first responders arrived.









— This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.