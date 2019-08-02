Crash blamed on medical episode; 1 airlifted

The scene after a crash of 155th Avenue near 8 Mile Road in Austin Township on Aug. 1, 2019. (Courtesy Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after having some sort of medical episode and then crashing east of Stanwood Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. along 155th Avenue south of 8 Mile Road in Austin Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 58-year-old man who was the only person involved, had some sort of medical problem. His pickup truck went off the road, where it hit a fence, several vehicles and a utility pole.

A photo from the scene appears to show the truck hit a school bus, but it looks like the bus was parked at the time the sheriff’s office said no one else was involved in the crash.

The driver was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital because of the medical condition and for any injuries he may have sustained in the crash.