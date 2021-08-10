Coronavirus temporarily puts SS Badger out of commission

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WFRV) — With one of the crew members on the S.S. Badger having tested positive for COVID-19 and three more in quarantine, the Lake Michigan Carferry temporarily suspended the ship’s service.

According to officials, after one of the crew members tested positive, they conducted contact tracing, which resulted in three more crew members getting quarantined. The other three crew members are reportedly waiting for test results.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority. We are hopeful that this is an isolated case,” Mark Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, said.

Barker said suspending sailings will help reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Officials expect the S.S. Badger to resume service on Aug. 19, but further updates will be provided as they are available.

Anyone who had a reservation to travel on the vessel, which runs from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, between now and next Wednesday can either get a refund or reschedule. Those looking to change their booking can call a reservation specialist at 1.800.841.4243.