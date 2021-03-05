COVID-19 restrictions loosened at MI businesses, restaurants

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The updated restaurant and public place coronavirus restrictions, including raising the capacity cap on restaurants from 25% to 50%, go into effect today.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will now allow restaurants and bars to work at 50% capacity with a limit of 100 customers. The curfew has been shifted from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.

The updated guidance, currently scheduled to run through April 19, also includes a number of other changes:

Indoor residential gatherings may now include members of three households rather than two, with a cap of 15 people. Outdoor residential gatherings may now include up to 50 people.

