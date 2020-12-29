Bed occupancy at some West Michigan hospitals trending downward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state waits to see how holiday travel will impact COVID-19 cases in Michigan, officials have shared an update on how many beds in West Michigan hospitals are already taken up.

The state posted updated occupancy rates for hospitals across the state on Monday. This is the first time there has been an update in a week. Every hospital that we’ve been tracking went down in the number of beds already taken, except for one.

Mercy Health Muskegon is now at 100 percent bed occupancy, which is up from 97 percent last Monday. All other hospitals along the lakeshore we’ve been tracking saw their occupancy decrease.

North Ottawa Hospital saw the biggest drop from 37 percent down to 20 percent. Spectrum Zeeland is now at 41 percent, which is down from 52 percent. Holland Hospital dropped 3 percent, now at 60 percent. Bronson South Haven is currently at 53 percent capacity, being down from 64 percent.

In Kent County, percentages also decreased. Spectrum Blodgett is at 69 percent occupancy, which is down from 85 percent a week ago. Spectrum Butterworth saw a similar decline, being down to 71 percent from 78. Metro Hospital is now under 50 percent occupancy. Mercy Health St. Mary’s is at 60 percent, down from 77 percent.

In the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area, Ascension Borgess is down to 74 percent. Bronson Methodist is at 84 percent and Bronson Battle Creek saw a 25 percent drop, from 91 percent last week to 66 percent this week.