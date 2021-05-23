Court will look at liability issues in UP girl’s gym death

GWINN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in a dispute over liability for the death of a 4-year-old girl.

She was accidentally killed at a school gym in the Upper Peninsula in 2015.

The Court of Appeals last summer reversed the opinion of a Marquette County judge and ruled in favor of the Gwinn school district and various individuals.

Amarah Filizetti, the daughter of a cheerleading coach, died when a 325-pound panel fell on her. Staff were in the process of putting the panel in place to shield a portable stage.

The Supreme Court wants to focus on whether the district has immunity under government tort law.

