UNDATED (WOOD) — Automotive insurance reforms affecting medical coverage do not apply to those who were injured in crashes before the changes were instituted, the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a decision released Thursday morning, the court ruled 2-1 that “the Legislature did not clearly demonstrate an intent for the amendments to apply retroactively to persons injured in pre-amendment accidents.”

“We further conclude that even if retroactive intent had been demonstrated, imposing the new limits would substantially impair no-fault insurance contracts entered into before the” new law and therefore violate the Michigan Constitution’s contracts clause, the court continued.

In 2019, lawmakers amended the state’s automotive insurance laws to effectively get rid of the no-fault system. At the time, Michigan had some of the highest insurance premium rates in the nation. The changes were meant, in part, to lower costs for drivers. While the reforms did save drivers money, people injured in crashes prior to the law taking effect say it also resulted in less help or no help at all for their medical bills.

The appeals court heard arguments in the case in June. Those injured in crashes argued that their coverage should remain the same after years of paying premiums for lifetime coverage. Insurers disagreed, saying the reforms meant insurers are not responsible for medical payments after a certain point.

Judges Douglas Shapiro and Sima Patel made the ruling. Judge Jane Markey dissented.

