Court strikes Michigan law to make petition drives harder

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down an effort by Republicans to make it harder to change state law through petition drives.

The court threw out a 15% geographic cap on the number of signatures to get an issue on the statewide ballot. It would have placed a burden on petition circulators by forcing them to be aware of where they were gathering signatures.

But the Supreme Court says it violates with the Michigan Constitution. The changes were made by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2018 and signed by Gov. Rick Snyder before he left office.