LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It will cost an additional $100 a year to be a Michigan lawyer.

The state Supreme Court approved an overall increase of 32%. Lawyers will pay annual dues of $260 to the State Bar of Michigan, $140 to the attorney discipline system and $15 to the client protection fund.

Justice Elizabeth Welch noted that the State Bar’s portion of the increase — $80 — is the first since 2003. Welch says the State Bar provides “excellent resources” for lawyers.

Justice Brian Zahra preferred an $80 raise for the State Bar over four years. Justice David Viviano says a “modest increase” for the State Bar would have been appropriate.

The state pays the dues of Supreme Court justices.