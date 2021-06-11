Court orders board to certify bill to repeal emergency law

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously ordered the state elections board to certify a veto-proof initiative that would let Republican legislators wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders.

The decision came after two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers opposed ratifying the ballot measure in April, despite a finding from the elections bureau that enough signatures had been collected.

The justices said the four-member panel “has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.”

The canvassers are expected to meet soon to certify the petition.

