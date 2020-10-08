Group accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer opposes a ballot drive that would rescind a 75-year-old law that has enabled her to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several men face charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, even going so far as to watch her vacation home and build bombs, authorities say.

At the same time, a standoff is ongoing in Munith, northeast of Jackson, that WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, has confirmed is linked to the plot to kidnap Whitmer. News 8 has a crew headed to that scene and is working to learn more.

A court document filed Tuesday identifies the suspects in a federal case as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

In a 15-page criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June as Fox and others who shared his views met in Ohio. They were angry about Whitmer’s mandates issued in response to the coronavirus that shut down businesses. That conversation prompted Fox to reach out to an unnamed militia.

The documents show that as conversations continued over the following months, sometimes at tactical training gatherings, a more firm plan formed.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because that that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,'” the criminal complaint reads in part.

The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing and killing police officers, but Garbin shut that idea down.

It was then the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home. The suspects allegedly figured out where that house was and went there Aug. 29 to scope it out.

The FBI agent said Fox bought a Taser to use in the attack. Garbin suggested blowing up a nearby bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

There was talk of actually carrying out the plan on the night of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but Croft thought the time was not right, so the suspects held off. They wanted to do it before the Nov. 3 election.

Online records show Fox was booked into the Kent County jail on Wednesday.

An Oct. 7, 2020, booking photo of Adam Fox from the Kent County jail.

He had been staying at the Vac Shack at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 36th Street in Grand Rapids, which was raided by the FBI Wednesday.

The store’s owner Brian Titus told News 8 he has known Fox since he was a child. He said he knew Fox was in a militia but didn’t know how serious his anti-government opinions had gotten.

“I thought he was just trying to stand up for our constitutional rights,” Titus, clearly upset, said.

He said Fox had “changed” in the last eight months, objecting to wearing a mask because he thought it was a violation of his rights. Titus said he attended a protest of militia members at the state Capitol over the summer.

All the suspects except for Croft, who is from Delaware, are from Michigan. Harris lives in Lake Orion.

Also Thursday, three men were charged with counts of terrorist act and felony firearms in Antrim County. The suspects included William Null of Shelbyville and Michael Null of Plainwell and Eric Molitor of Cadillac. Bond was set at $250,000 for all three and they were ordered not to have any contact with the governor should they post that bond and be released.

The Nulls are members of the Barry County-based Michigan Liberty Militia.

State and federal authorities are holding a press conference in Lansing at 1 p.m., though they have not specified the topic will be other than to say it will “announce the details of a major operation.” In attendance will be U.S. Attorneys Andrew Birge and Matthew Schneider, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Josh Hauxhurst and Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper.

Whitmer will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

In a statement on Twitter, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, condemned the kidnapping conspiracy:

“A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn those who plotted against her and our government,” the statement reads. “They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”