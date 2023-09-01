The criminal complaint included this picture of a black bag being thrown out of a car during an Aug. 1 traffic stop.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been accused of throwing 1,300 grams of a methamphetamine-containing substance from his car during a traffic stop, court documents show.

Rocky Parker, a 47-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The federal indictment was filed Aug. 30.

Parker has several prior felony convictions, according to the criminal complaint, which was filed Aug. 3.

The complaint alleged the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Drug Enforcement Administration had been investigating Parker since February. Confidential sources had allegedly purchased meth from him six times between May and July.

In late July, investigators believed Parker was visiting Phoenix, Arizona to obtain more meth and bring it back to Michigan, court documents show. They obtained a warrant to search his vehicle as it apparently returned to Michigan Aug. 1.

That day around 7 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle began to stop on I-94 in Berrien County, near mile marker 4, the criminal complaint said.

The complaint alleged Parker, the only person inside the vehicle, took multiple seconds to come to a stop and then threw a black bag from the passenger window.

Troopers said Parker initially denied throwing anything. But when they pointed out the bag, he allegedly said it belonged to him and said that he threw it away because “there’s drugs in it,” per the criminal complaint.

When troopers searched the black handbag, they found three zip-close bags of crystalline material that tested positive for meth, the complaint alleged. The material and bags weighed over 1,300 grams, the document said.

The criminal complaint included these photos of the material allegedly found inside the black handbag Aug. 1.

Parker was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County jail, court documents show.

In the case of conviction, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.