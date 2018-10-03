Count Day for school districts across Michigan Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday is the fall Count Day for school districts across Michigan.

Count Day is a critical to most districts, especially those that are considered low income. Every student that shows up to school translates into state funding mandated through the State School Aid Act.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with Grand Rapids Public Schools — a district that in the past has stressed importance of Count Day — about the projected numbers for this year.

GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt said this year’s count is expected to be down by 75 students for a projected total of 16,618. Last year, the district’s count was 16,693.

Helmholdt says attendance is important every day, but it’s specifically important on County Day.

GRPS receives $7,871 per student as part of the base foundation allowance. If every student were to show, the district would receive more than $130 million. The money will go towards general operation of the school district with the majority going to the classrooms for teaching and learning.

The district is doing the usual "Campaign to Count Day" by sending direct mail, text messages, emails to parents as well as posting on social media to make sure students show up to class.

It’s a uniform-free day for the district, a few pizza parties will also be thrown to excite students to come to school. Nothing out of the ordinary from what the district has done in the past.