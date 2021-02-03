Coronavirus mitigation measures stopping influenza in its tracks

UNDATED (WOOD) — Michigan is seeing an extremely low number of influenza cases this season, a side effect of the social distancing and mask wearing people are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest report shows just sporadic or no activity across the state and no outbreaks in congregate settings.

During the same period last flu season, activity was considered slightly elevated to high depending on which region of the state you were in and it was increasing just about everywhere. There were about 30 outbreaks.

Across the state, visits to doctor’s offices with influenza-like symptoms are down about 88% this flu season from about the same time last season.

Between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 23, 2021, only six people in Michigan have been hospitalized for the flu. All the patients were adults. During about the same period last year, that number was 365, including 74 children. The difference works out a decline of about 98%.

The pattern the same across the country. Maps from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention show 49 out of 50 states with low or minimal flu activity. Oklahoma is the lone outlier with moderate activity.

Around the same time last year, before the pandemic swept across in the U.S., flu was considered widespread around the country. The flu is believed to have killed between 24,000 and 62,000 Americans between October 2019 and April 2020.