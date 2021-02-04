Controversy hits Michigan GOP before leadership vote

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
state rep. laura cox 111218 AP_1542061935445.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — There’s a civil war inside the Michigan Republican Party.

Laura Cox had planned to step down as chairwoman Saturday. But Cox now wants to keep the job a little longer while she accuses a possible successor of misconduct when he led the party in 2018.

Cox says Ron Weiser paid $200,000 in party money to keep Stan Grot out of the Republican primary for secretary of state in 2018.

Weiser is a wealthy businessman whose name is on Republican Party headquarters.

Weiser says Grot earned the money through legitimate work in Macomb County.

Michigan Republicans will consider making Weiser chairman again when they hold a weekend convention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!