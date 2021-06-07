Consumers offering rebates to help businesses add vehicle charging stations

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy says it will give out $3 million in rebates to help businesses cover the cost of new electrical vehicle charging stations in Michigan.

It’s part of the PowerMIFleet program from the Jackson-based electricity provider. That program also provides consultants to businesses, governments and schools that want to buy more electric vehicles.

“Michigan was the birthplace of the American auto industry. Now, we are the center of the industry’s clean energy revolution,” Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president for customer experience, said in a statement. “With PowerMIFleet, we at Consumers Energy are taking our success with EVs to the next level making it easier for other businesses to join us on this Clean Energy journey.”

The program is an expansion of Connsumers’ PowerMIDrive, which offers rebates to homes, businesses, and public entities adding charging stations.

Consumers says both programs should help get 200 fast-charging stations and more than 2,000 stations and homes and businesses in service over the next three years.