Consumers giving rebates for electric car charging stations

Consumers Energy giving rebates for electric car charging stations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy has OK’d hundreds of rebates for people, businesses and cities with charging stations for electric cars.

The Jackson-based utility says that of its 387 rebates, 47 went to public locations in Kent County, 19 in Kalamazoo County, 14 in Genesee County, 12 in Jackson County and 11 in Muskegon County.

Each rebate is worth $500 for a private home, up to $5,000 per public charger, and up to $70,000 for a commercial fast charger.

Rebate application information can be found on Consumers’ PowerMIDrive webpage.

