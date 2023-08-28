GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy said crews will work to restore power in areas hit hardest by the end of Monday following Thursday night’s storm.

The utility company said the hardest hit communities it will work to restore power to by Monday include:

Kent County, including Plainfield, Lowell and surrounding areas.

Ionia County, including Saranac, Clarksville and surrounding areas.

Ingham County, including Stockbridge and the surrounding area.

Eaton County, including Grand Ledge, Dimondale, Potterville and surrounding areas.

Jackson County, including Jackson, Napoleon, Brooklyn and surrounding areas.

Livingston County, including Cohoctah Township, Deerfield Township and surrounding areas.

On Monday, Consumers said crews, including crews from six states, had restored power to around 83 percent of the nearly 200,000 customers who lost power after Thursday’s storm.

“Our crews worked tirelessly overnight to make significant progress restoring power and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to clean up the mess made by high winds and three confirmed tornadoes,” Scott McIntosh, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm, said in a news release. “Restoring power is our No. 1 job and our lineworkers will continue putting in 16-hour shifts, around-the-clock until every last community is restored.”

On Thursday, an EF1 tornado touched down north of Grand Rapids as a line of thunderstorms tore across Michigan.

The tornado touched down at 8:15 p.m. Thursday near Peach Ridge Avenue and 6 Mile Road and tracked northeast for 8.7 miles before lifting off at 8:30 p.m. near Rockford High School, the National Weather Service said. Winds were estimated at up to 110 mph.

Drivers were advised to watch out for power crews at work. If you see one, slow down and go around.

Always stay away from downed power lines, even if it doesn’t look like they are energized. Call 911 and Consumers to report downed lines.