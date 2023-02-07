GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy says there were nearly 20% fewer customer outages last year compared to 2021.

The company says it’s because of significant upgrades that were made to its electric grid.

News 8 talked with Consumers spokesperson Josh Paciorek about the upgrades.

Consumers says some of the work done to upgrade service included trimming trees along more miles of lines than ever before and adding new technology to its equipment.

