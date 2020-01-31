Consumers Energy sues its hometown of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) — Consumers Energy filed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson for postponing a water rate agreement.

The Jackson City Council decided Tuesday to postpone the agreement until February 11th, according to an email from Jackson spokesman Aaron Dimick.

The next day, Consumers filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court against Jackson, MLive reports.

The water rate agreement would save the energy company $65 million over 20 years.

The issue surrounds a gas-fired electric generating plant at 2219 Chapin Street. The plant was built by Kinder Morgan at the old Goodyear site and sold to Consumers Energy in late 2013, per court documents.