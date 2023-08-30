GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state approved a settlement Wednesday that will let Consumers Energy raise its rate by $95 million.

Consumers had initially requested a $212 million increase to pay for infrastructure improvements, investing in technology, operational efficiency and higher financing costs. The Michigan Public Service Commission eventually approved a $95 million rate.

The increase will start Oct. 1. An average resident using 100 centum cubic feet of natural gas can expect a monthly $4.20 increase, according to MPSC.

With the new funding, Consumers can spend $214 million on its Enhanced Infrastructure Replacement Program on at least 110.8 miles of installed main replacement through the end of next September.

Along with the rate increase, Consumers announced Wednesday that it has reduced its methane emissions from its 30,000-mile natural gas system by 20% since 2012. The company called it an “important step” in the plan to neutralize the impact of greenhouse gas from its operations by 2030.

The funds from the rate increase will also go toward work to continue reducing gas leaks and making the system safer, more reliable, affordable, and cleaner by replacing lines and miles of the pipeline expressway. It will also update its natural gas compression fleet technology.

Consumers’ most recent gas rate increase of $170 million was approved July of last year.