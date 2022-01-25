Consumers Energy preparing grid for increase in EVs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Tuesday, General Motors announced plans to spend nearly $7 billion in its home state of Michigan to convert a factory to make electric vehicle pickup trucks and build a new battery cell plant. Both factories are scheduled to start producing in roughly two years.

With the anticipated increased number of electric vehicles on the road, more electricity will be needed to power the engines. Consumers Energy, West Michigan’s top electric provider, is working to get the electrical grid ready to power an additional million electric vehicles by 2030.

“We are preparing the grid to be ready for that,” Sara Nielsen, executive director of transportation, renewables and storage at Consumers Energy, said. “…We understand where the hotspots will be and that we’ll be able to meet that demand as it comes.”

Consumer Energy is studying the driving patterns of current electric vehicles and how the vehicles are being charged to best help customers charge their vehicles during non-peak times, because there is more electricity available and the cost is relatively less.

As more electric vehicle hit the road, Nielsen said the electric grid will be able to adjust the electric load based on the consumer need. When air conditioners were being installed into more homes in the ’60s and ’70s, the grid was able to be adjusted to handle the extra electrical demand. It will be similar with an increase in electric vehicles.

Consumers Energy has been working with automakers to see how they can best support each other with the rollout. This includes making sure there are enough electric vehicle charging stations for the number of vehicles on the road.

“…In the three years that (our program has) been running, we’ve added 200 level two chargers. Those are the ones that will charge your vehicle in seven or eight hours. And we’ve added 37 fast chargers, that’s the 30 minute or less charge,” Nielsen said. “They’re all over our territory. So, you can get to the southern most point of Michigan all the way to the Mackinac Bridge just using our chargers.”

She added that the program has recently gotten approval for an additional 200 chargers which will be installed in the next three years. It is unclear where the chargers will be located.

For more information on Consumers Energy and electric vehicles, visit Consumer Energy’s website.