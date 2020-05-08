Consumers Energy paying $10K fine for 2019 natural gas fire

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says Consumers Energy will pay a $10,000 fine for safety violations that led to a fire at a southeast Michigan national gas station.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday that it had finished its investigation into the Jan. 30, 2019, fire Ray Natural Gas Compression Station in Macomb County.

It says the fire was caused by grounding interference in the station’s electrical system and compounded by inclement weather. The grounding issue prompted an automatic safety procedure that caused natural gas to be released into the air. But because it was so cold and windy, the natural gas didn’t disperse and instead caught fire when it came into contact with hot equipment.

The state says the release of the gas caused a hazard that constitutes a violation of federal safety standards. Consumers agreed on April 29 of this year to pay the $10,000 fine, the maximum allowed.

Consumers as also updated the plant to prevent future issues and will have to submit an evaluation of the new safety system by June 1.