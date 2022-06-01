GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents won’t have rolling power outages this summer, Consumers Energy says.

An April report from Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a nonprofit organization that operates the power grid for 15 states including Michigan, warned there might not be enough power this summer.

It said Michigan residents should expect rolling blackouts and brownouts in July and August.

DTE Energy on Tuesday said they don’t expect that to happen and the head of Consumers Energy told News 8 the same thing.

“I’m confident that won’t happen here in Michigan. Longer term … we have to prepare for the future and reliability as we close coal, as we move to different resources we need to think through all those pieces and parts,” Garrick Rochow, the president and CEO of Consumers Energy, told News 8. “What we have in Michigan is good energy policy. It was formed in 2016, but it looks out and we build plans for the next 20 years on what we have to do from a supply side and a distribution side, to be able to ensure Michigan’s residents have the power they need.”