Consumers Energy map down; customers urged to call

Michigan

Consumers Energy Outage Map is down. (January 19th, 2019).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Consumers Energy Outage Map is currently down and customers without power are urged to call 800.477.5050.

According to a representative with Consumers Energy, the company is aware that the outage map is down and their digital team is working to fix the problem.

The outage map could be down until 7:30 p.m. tonight because of an internal emergency within the IT system, according to Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy told News 8 that 34 customers are without power statewide. Yesterday that number was closer to 1,000 after several car-pole accidents knocked out power, according to Consumers Energy.

