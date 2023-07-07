GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Public Service Commission says it is investigating Consumers Energy due to customer complaints of potential overbilling, meters that were not working properly and delays in new service installations.

The MPSC said it has received many complaints from Consumers Energy customers, who said their meters were malfunctioning and not showing how much electricity was used.

Customers also said that because their meters were not working properly, Consumers Energy had been estimating their bills, but they complained that these estimations were atypically high, according to a Friday release from the MPSC.

Consumers Energy had been working to upgrade the technology of its meters from an older technology that is now obsolete, and it had received a waiver from technical standards in 2019 to perform these upgrades on its meters, the MPSC said. But according to the Friday release, Consumers Energy was estimating some customers’ bills even before the older technology became obsolete, because some of its meters were malfunctioning and could not provide accurate readings.

The old technology became obsolete in January 2023, but some of the meter malfunctions dated back as far as 2020, the MPSC said. The commission said Consumers Energy was aware of the malfunctions and attributed them to battery issues. Over 900,000 meters could have been at risk, according to the MPSC.

The MPSC said Consumers Energy might be in violation of rules that require replacing failed meter equipment and limit how many months bills can be estimated.

Some customers also said Consumers Energy did not complete new service installations within 15 business days, the MPSC said; standards require 90% of these installations to be finished within the 15-day timeframe.

Consumers Energy has been ordered to provide several pieces of information to the MPSC by Aug. 4, the release said. Then, the MPSC will make recommendations to address these issues by Sept. 29.