GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy said it will give electric vehicles to five organizations across the state, including three in West Michigan.

According to the utility company, Messiah Baptist Church in Grand Rapids will receive one Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility, Greater Grand Rapids NAACP will get one Chevrolet Bolt, Ionia Dial-A-Ride will receive two Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility, Mass Transportation Authority in Flint will get one Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and Midland Dial-A-Ride one Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility. Each organization will receive a charging station for each vehicle.

“Consumers Energy is working to ensure electric vehicles meet needs for people, businesses and, in this case, groups that serve thousands of people across our state,” Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, said in a news release. “We’re excited to help these organizations put wheels on the road, stretching their dollars and serving communities with clean energy-powered transportation.”

The utility company said it has provided incentives for more than 4,000 electric vehicles for homes and businesses across Michigan.

More information about Consumers Energy’s electric vehicle programs can be found at ConsumersEnergy.com/EV.