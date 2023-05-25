LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan Department of Transportation worker was killed in a crash on Grand River Avenue near M-52 east of Lansing on Thursday, state police confirmed in a tweet.

The male construction worker was hit by a car, MDOT confirmed earlier.

The stretch of Grand River Avenue will continue to be closed while officials investigate. People are advised to avoid the area and to find another route.

This is a developing story. Stay up-to-date online and on the air as more information is made available.