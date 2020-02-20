Concrete slams into car, hits driver on US-127

A piece of concrete crashed into a woman’s car on US-127 south of Mason, injuring her. (Courtesy – Feb. 20, 2020)

**Editor’s Note: The attached photo, provided by authorities, has been blurred to obscure the victim’s blood.

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A Jackson woman was hurt Thursday morning when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass along US-127 and crashed through her windshield.

The 38-year-old woman was driving north on US-127 just before 8 a.m. when she went under the Barnes Road overpass in Vevay Township, south of Mason in Ingham County.

It was then that the piece of bridge smashed through her windshield, hitting her on the head.

She was taken to a local hospital, where her injuries were treated and she was released.

The overpass was being inspected by Michigan Department of Transportation crews Thursday.

