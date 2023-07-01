GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A northern Michigan man who allegedly boasted of planting bombs at the White House and “all over Michigan’’ has been ordered to undergo a mental competency exam.

Preston Scott Mikottis has been in federal custody since May, when he was arrested for making threats against the president. He’s also accused of making threats against Camp Pendleton in California and a restaurant in Bellaire, Mich.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens this week issued an order directing Mikottis to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Mikottis was arrested in California in mid-May. An indictment came a little more than a week later.

When he met with his attorney, Mikottis “expressed concern that voices were planted in his head and that there are several persons and forces that are orchestrated against him,’’ court records show.

In asking for the mental health evaluation, Mikottis’ attorney reported getting repeated calls from his client, sometimes ranging up to 18 calls a day.

The motion for a psychological evaluation was supported by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, court records show.

“As there is reasonable cause to believe Mr. Mikottis may not be able to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him, or rationally assist counsel in his defense, the defense requests that this Court order a psychiatric or psychological examination,’’ assistant federal public defender Parker Douglas wrote.

Making a threat against the president is punishable by up to five years in prison while the bomb threats carry a 10-year term.

A criminal complaint filed in early May indicates the threats attributed to Mikottis “have been repeated and communicated from November 2021 through April of 2023.’’