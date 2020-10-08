Community leaders call for more diverse history lessons in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The fight for racial justice continues across our country in many ways, including the classroom. Community activists in West Michigan are calling on school districts to add more diverse history lessons.

Nationally, there are no set of standards for teaching Black history in K-12 schools and only a small number of states in the country require it. That’s why people are now speaking up and demanding change.

“It’s not just one month for them. It’s not just a coloring page that you get that month of Martin Luther King,” said Corianna McDowell, an activist and community organizer in Kalamazoo.

McDowell says paying attention to how we educate our kids is more important than ever.

“African American history is pertinent to our daily lives,” said McDowell. “It has to incorporate all races and not just African Americans, Native Americans, you know, Hispanics.”

McDowell’s children attend Woods Lake Elementary School in Kalamazoo. She says the teachers there have done a great job at working Black history into everyday lessons, but she knows that’s not the case everywhere.

“It has to more diverse, especially in the school system because right now these kids are lost,” said McDowell.

There’s a K-12 Social Studies Standards guide in Michigan that serves as an outline for what districts should teach. However, each district has the ultimate deciding power.

That’s why Barbara Lee VanHorssen, a member of the Anti-Racism Task Force in Grand Haven, says more people need to make their voices heard.

“Our education has to involve other perspectives, other life experiences, so that we don’t continue to operate in a bubble of our own reality,” said VanHorssen.

Both VanHorssen and McDowell think the guide takes too long to teach certain things. It waits until the 5th grade to really delve deep into Black history.

“It definitely should be taught at all levels of education from Kindergarten, all the way up, or even preschool,” said McDowell.

Even then, McDowell and VanHorssen say it hardly goes far enough.

“It’s going to continue until it’s prevalent that we stay focused and we stay educated on what is really going on in society and not just what happened back in 1960,” said McDowell. “Somebody needs to call it out whether it be a parent, students, leadership within the communities and the state because that can’t be. We have history beyond that.”

News 8 reached out to the Michigan Department of Education for comment on this specific story but did not heard back.

However, officials with the department told News 8 in June that the state superintendent was assembling a group of educators and students from across Michigan to talk about how they can be more inclusive in the classroom.