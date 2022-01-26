Commission urges court to reject redistricting challenge

DETROIT (AP) — An attorney for Michigan’s redistricting commission is defending new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature.

Katherine McKnight urged the state Supreme Court to dismiss a challenge filed by Black lawmakers.

The lawsuit seeks to have some boundaries redrawn because the maps reduce the number of seats where Black residents account for a majority of the voting-age population. But McKnight says minorities will have greater influence because the population has been placed in more districts, especially in the Detroit area.

The lawsuit challenges the work of a commission that was created by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of politicians. More than 130 hearings were open to the public before new boundaries were approved in December.