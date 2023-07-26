GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Soon, more people in Michigan will be able to attend community college and have their tuition covered under an expanded state program.

The Michigan Reconnect program is changing its eligibility requirements following the new budget, which was recently approved in Lansing.

The program is currently for people 25 and older who do not already have a degree.

Once the program is expanded, people 21 and older will be eligible.

Adam Whitney is a student at Kalamazoo Valley Community College who decided to go back and finish his degree with his tuition covered.

“This makes it doable for myself and a lot of people,” Whitney said. “I’m coming back to do web development and design. I’ve had an interest in it for some time, and so I’m hoping maybe this will launch a career.”

Michigan Reconnect has helped grow enrollment for some semesters and maintain enrollment levels in other semesters, according to KVCC Associate Dean of Student Experience Alisha Cederberg.

“One of the other changes that has happened with Reconnect is that it used to require students to be half-time. That’s no longer a requirement, either,” Cederberg said.

With more people soon to be eligible for the program, Cederberg said the college is preparing to meet the need. Administrators are awaiting more guidance from the state and say the change could go into effect as soon as this fall.

“We hope that students who had planned, who had made those necessary arrangements … they’re going to be excited to find out that it just became a little bit easier,” Cederberg said. “And then for those students who really haven’t been pushed into going to school, we hope that in the winter, summer semester or maybe even fall, this will be an incentive to get them in here.”

Whitney said the expanded eligibility will impact students’ lives and Michigan’s economy.

“The sooner we can get people in the door, get them educated, it’s a faster turnaround to the workforce,” Whitney said. “It’s going to make a difference for Michigan.”