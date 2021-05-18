Coding could count for foreign language credit under bill

LANSING, MI (AP) — Michigan students could learn computer coding rather than a foreign language under a bill that has passed the state House.

Students currently need two credits of world language to graduate high school.

In an effort to expand technological literacy in Michigan, the bill’s sponsor said before the vote Tuesday that he hopes the expansion of the requirement will help students in the workforce and also still succeed at academics if they struggle with language studies.

Opponents say students need both computer and tech skills and foreign language skills. The bill must still pass the Senate and gain the governor’s approval.