MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — U.S. Coast Guardsmen braved poor weather Friday to help the crew of a freighter on Lake Superior.

The crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City was responding to call from the freight for a medical evacuation for a crew member.

Lowering a basket from a helicopter onto a ship in the middle of the lake in the best weather conditions is challenging. Adding in rain and snow didn’t help. Raising the difficulty of the mission even more was that it happened at night.

“USCG crews take operational risk management incredibly seriously,” a Monday Facebook post from the Coast Guard read in part. “Before each flight there is a specific and deliberate portion of our brief devoted to it. This ensures that even on a dark and difficult night, we are using every tool in the box to maintain the highest degree of safety.”

The Coast Guard did not release any information about the condition of the crew member.