SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking all watercraft to avoid a portion of St. Marys River in Sault Sainte Marie as crews respond to an oil spill near the Michigan-Canada border.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified about the spill around 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday. The agency says the spill originated from Algoma Steel in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario. About 5,300 gallons of gear oil leaked into St. Marys River, causing a sheen running from the steel mill to the north side of Sugar Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard says no injuries or deaths have been reported by Algoma Steel.

The U.S. Coast Guard has established an incident command team and is “working in lock-step with our Canadian, American, and tribal partners to ensure the sanctity of our river,” according to Capt. Anthony Jones, commander of the Sault Sainte Marie sector.

Marie said Coast Guard pollution responders on monitoring the situation and will coordinate containment and environmental cleanup groups.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or reports of oil sheen and impacted wildlife are encouraged to contact Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie at 906.635.3233.