Coast Guard rescues 10 after boat sinks in TC

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer assists 10 people from a sinking 30-foot vessel to a Good Samaritan’s vessel in Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, Michigan, Jun. 19, 2020. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people who escaped a sinking boat in Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said they received a distress radio call from a 30-foot vessel that was taking on water.

The Coast Guard went into action and got to the scene within 20 minutes. A rescue swimmer got everyone to a Good Samaritan vessel that took them to shore.

During the transfer, the boat was sinking quickly, and the 10 people were forced into the water.

The boat sank in about 250-feet of water, the Coast Guard said.