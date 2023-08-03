An absorbent boom is lowered into Lake Michigan to manage a diesel fuel leak from the M/V Manitowoc on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has stopped a diesel fuel leak from a cargo vessel offshore near Manistee.

The Coast Guard said it got a report Wednesday that the M/V Manitowoc was leaking fuel in Lake Michigan near Manistee’s Fifth Avenue Beach.

A damaged fuel tank was plugged to stop the leak, the Coast Guard said, and an absorbent boom was put into the water. A red slick around 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide was seen within a few hours of the initial report.

The M/V Manitowoc is seen from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Coast Guard)

The M/V Manitowoc off the coast of Manistee on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

An absorbent boom is lowered into Lake Michigan to manage a diesel fuel leak from the M/V Manitowoc on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard said the leak is not expected to impact drinking water. There is no known impact to area beaches. However, the Coast Guard is asking the public to stay away from areas with diesel and not try to rescue injured wildlife. If there is a sighting of diesel reaching the shoreline, the public is asked to call 231.723.6241.

The cause of the leak is unknown, nor was it clear exactly how much fuel leaked.

The Manitowoc is a 630-foot cargo vessel built in 1973 that carries bulk commodities like iron ore, coal and grain, its owner says.