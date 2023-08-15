SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — Don’t be surprised to see an active Coast Guard presence in the Straits of Mackinac on Wednesday. The Sault Ste. Marie sector of the U.S. Coast Guard has a series of search-and-rescue training exercises planned just off the shore from St. Ignace.

According to the Coast Guard, the exercises will happen east of the Mackinac Bridge in Lake Huron Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thermal imaging and drone technology will be tested for search-and-rescue operations and for detecting oil spills. For the thermal imaging part of the exercise, a special mannequin will be in the water, along with an environmentally-safe dye marker.

If you do see a real incident in the water, you can contact the Coast Guard on marine VHF channel 16 or call the Sector Sault Ste. Marie Search and Rescue line at 906.632.0967.