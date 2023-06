GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were pulled from the water by the Coast Guard after their plane crashed near Beaver Island in northern Michigan.

One person was removed from the wreckage Friday by sheriff’s department divers and the other was pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a tweet from USCG Great Lakes.

9&10 News out of Cadillac is reporting that one person has died.

A photo of an aircraft crash near Beaver Island in northern Michigan. (Courtesy United States Coast Guard)

It is unclear when or how their plane crashed.