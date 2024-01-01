GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Coast Guard is investigating the cause of a sheen found over the weekend on Manistee Lake and the Manistee River channel.

According to a Facebook post by city officials, the sheen was first observed Sunday morning.

Investigators believe some sort of boat fuel has leaked into the water, but they have not yet determined when it was spilled. The Coast Guard determined the spill started near the SS City of Milwaukee and the USCGC Acacia, which is permanently moored, but neither ship appears to be the source of the leak.

A spokesperson for the national historic landmark emphasized the ships are not a threat to the local environment.

“We are proud to report that our ships are just as sound as ever and pose no environmental hazard. Thanks to our members and supporters, we are able to safely continue carrying on the legacy and history of the Lake Michigan car ferries and United States Coast Guard and those who served,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Manistee Fire and Police Department will continue the investigation and provide updates as they learn more.