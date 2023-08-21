GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cargo vessel spilled around 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel into Lake Michigan earlier this month.

The cause of the diesel spill remains under investigation, according to the Coast Guard.

The leak was first noticed around 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 2 by crews on the M/V Manitowoc. The vessel was located about 1.5 miles offshore near Manistee’s Fifth Avenue Beach.

An absorbent boom is lowered into Lake Michigan to manage a diesel fuel leak from the M/V Manitowoc on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard said a red slick around 1.6 miles long by 200 yards wide was seen within a few hours of the initial report. Four hundred feet of absorbent booms were put into the water to soak up the fuel.

There have been no reports of an impact along the shoreline or impacts to marine wildlife. All of the diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated, according to the Coast Guard.

The Manitowoc reached Muskegon and underwent complete permanent repairs, the Coast Guard said.