Co-chair: LGBTQ adoption task force ‘paramount’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the formation of a task force to support LGBTQ families who want to adopt or foster children.

Peter Spadafore, President and at-large member of the Lansing City Council, was chosen as a co-chair for that task force.

“I was approached by the department as someone that’s interested in the topic trying to make sure that, as we look at laws and policies and regulations from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Child Welfare System, to try and really remove barriers to helping children in need of a home find their forever families with loving parents,” said Spadafore.

The task force is not fully formed yet. But Spadafore, a member of the LGBTQ community, said he’s looking forward to figuring out how they can make the child welfare system work better for all families.

“When asked to serve, I said, ‘absolutely.’ There are so many children in need of homes. It was paramount that we form this task force to provide recommendations to the state, to remove some of those barriers and ensure that everyone who wants to provide a loving home to a child in need can do so in the state of Michigan.”