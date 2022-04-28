MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday morning, Central Michigan University will be holding a press conference to address the “U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) intent to investigate allegations of racial discrimination related to the elimination of men’s track and field.”

The allegations stem from a racial discrimination complaint made by a private citizen, according to CMU. The person alleges that the school’s decision to eliminate the men’s track and field team two years ago and replace it with a varsity men’s golf team was discrimination against African American students.

The school’s board of trustees said cutting the men’s track and field team would save CMU more than $600,000 a year. Last year, the university added a men’s golf program to meet NCAA requirements.

According to the Detroit News, Tracksmith Foundation Executive Director Russell Dinkins filed a complaint with the federal department of education two months after the golf team was added.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance.

In a letter the school received on April 25 from the OCR, the department said it intends to investigate which “does not mean that OCR has made a decision about the complaint.”

CMU released a statement Wednesday that reads in part:

“…CMU will fully comply with OCR’s investigation and we are willing to openly share data related to the decision-making process. “In all we do at Central Michigan University, we are committed to the success of our students, to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus, and to being a welcoming and supportive community for every individual. This commitment is evident in our mission statement, core values and strategic planning — it is at the heart of every decision we make. We have invested heavily in making Central Michigan University accessible, affordable and supportive for all students, especially for our students of color. The elimination of men’s track and field did not and will not derail our ongoing work to make CMU more diverse, equitable and inclusive.” Statement from Central Michigan University

