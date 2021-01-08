CMU students help MSP in embezzlement arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say Central Michigan University accounting students helped detectives in a year-long embezzlement investigation.

Michigan State Police said the investigation started in September 2019 when a Mount Pleasant business owner told troopers of a possible embezzlement of funds from their business.

Troopers asked for the help of the CMU School of Accounting’s forensic accounting class and their professor. They were able to figure out that more than $100,000 had been embezzled over four years.

On Thursday, 49-year-old Gregory Lee Millis of Mount Pleasant was arrested on eight charges of embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime. He faces a maximum of 64 years in prison.