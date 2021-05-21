CMU QB out of hospital weeks after being shot at party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan football player who was hospitalized after being shot has been released from the hospital.

Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller, who was shot during a party two miles away from campus on April 24, was released from the hospital Friday.

CMU’s student newspaper, CM Life, reported Keller was shot in the chest. His injuries put him in serious condition.

Another student, Tyler Bunting, was also shot at the party.

“Very thankful to be heading home today,” Keller said in a tweet. “First, I have to thank god and I want to thank all of you for the prayers and support as they have been answered on this tough road. Thank you Hurley for saving my life.”

Very thankful to be heading home today. First, I have to thank god and I want to thank all of you for the prayers and support as they have been answered on this tough road. Thank you Hurley for saving my life. Blessed @HurleyMedical @CMU_Football @footballhoover pic.twitter.com/OQD2U8snGu — JK (@JKeller8_) May 21, 2021

Authorities said on April 27 they had arrested the man who shot them.